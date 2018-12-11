Marshall football player shot, killed

Marshall High School football player Drew Conley was shot and killed Monday night, allegedly by his uncle following an argument at their southwest Houston home, according to police.

The shooting took place around 11:45 p.m. in the 6900 block of River Bluff in Houston. Police said the uncle and Conley, a 17-year-old senior, were fighting, when the uncle picked up a rifle and shot the Conley in the upper leg. Conley was taken to a hospital where he died.

Conley wore number 3 for Marshall and played safety. The team is preparing for Friday’s Class 5A Division I semifinal game against Corpus Christi Calallen in San Antonio. Head coach James Williams declined to comment in detail on Conley’s death.

“It’s a pretty big blow to this team,” he said in published reports.

Conley “was a great kid and made a huge impact on this campus,” he added.

Police said Conley lived with his aunt and uncle for about a month, and that they were in the process of making him move out. Police reported that the uncle is being questioned and is cooperating. The case has reportedly been referred to the grand jury and no charges have been filed. The uncle claimed it was self-defense.