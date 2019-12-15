Marshall punches ticket to state final rematch with Aledo

All season, coach James Williams and the Marshall Buffalos have preached keeping their eyes on the prize after falling short in the Class 5A Division II state championship game last season.

The moment of truth is now here, and they’ll have a chance to conquer the same foe that dashed their hopes in 2018.

Marshall defeated Boerne Champion 55-21 Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field in College Station in a state semifinal clash, earning their second consecutive championship game berth. The Buffalos (14-1) will now turn their eyes to AT&T Stadium in Arlington and Aledo (14-1) in a rematch of last year’s state final, which the Bearcats won 55-19.

It’s the first time in school history Marshall has reached consecutive championship games. The Buffalos will look to take home the school’s first football state championship at 11 a.m. next Saturday, Dec. 21.

“They’ve kept that determination and drive all season long,” Williams said Saturday night.

Backfield duo Malik Hornsby and Devon Achane had another banner day powering the Buffalos’ offense in the semifinal as the pair was responsible for seven touchdowns and more than 600 yards of offense. Hornsby found Achane for a 9-yard scoring toss to cap a 60-yard drive on the opening possession, and it was just the beginning of the onslaught.

Hornsby finished with 391 total yards (289 passing, 102 rushing) and four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) on the afternoon. The senior signal caller has now accounted for 3,406 total yards and 43 touchdowns on the season.

Meanwhile, Achane added 153 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in addition to 75 yards receiving and the scoring catch. He has now reached pay dirt 17 times in five postseason games while rushing for at least 100 yards in each one, while Saturday’s performance also helped him eclipse the 2,000-yard mark for the first time in his Marshall career.

Williams said Hornsby and Achane continue to rise to new challenges every week, even now against the best the state has to offer.

“(Malik and Devon) are great leaders and welcome the challenges of leading the offense and team,” he said.

The party for the Buffalos started early as they raced out to a 27-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back. And while eyes immediately jump to the points, it was the Marshall defense setting the tone and showcasing why it was the stingiest in District 11-5A this season.

Facing a Chargers offense that averaged more than 41 points per game, the Buffalos frustrated star quarterback Luke Boyers until the game’s outcome was long decided. Marshall forced turnovers on each of Champion’s first three drives, including a pair of interceptions by junior defensive back Christian Jackson on consecutive tosses from Boyers, who had thrown just five interceptions entering Saturday’s action.

Senior defensive end/linebacker Quincy Blair also forced his fifth fumble of the season.

As has been demonstrated time again, the Buffalos’ potent offense wasted little time taking advantage. Including a pick six from Jackson, Marshall converted those three turnovers into 20 points before many could find their seats, and the rout was on.

“At the beginning of the season, they set a goal to not only get back to the state championship, but to win it,” Williams said. “….They’ve earned the right to play vs Aledo again.”