Marshall putting past behind them as 2019 push begins

The Marshall Buffaloes have racked 36 wins and a state title game appearance over the past three seasons.

But head coach James Williams said the Buffs are fixed on what’s ahead, not in the rearview mirror, after last season’s defeat at the hands of Aledo in the state championship.

“What happened last year, can’t help us this year – we’re working hard for right now,” he said.

Senior dual-threat quarterback Malik Hornsby (2,741 total yards, 36 touchdowns) and electric junior tailback Devon Archane (1,361 yards, 30 touchdowns), who both have more than 20 Division 1 offers, return to lead an explosive offense that average more than 47 points per game last season.

We’ve got a lot of guys who have been in the fire before and have a lot of good leadership coming back, so we’re counting on our group of seniors this year,” Williams said. “We have a good system that we rely on and believe in on both sides of the ball, so we’re sticking with what’s made us successful.”

On the defensive side, all-district senior defensive end Warren Robinson (77 tackles, 12 sacks) spearheads a unit that allowed just 19 points per game last season en route to 15 wins and a perfect 8-0 mark in District 11-5A play. Leading tackler and inside linebacker Norman Baker (141 tackles, 22 TFL) also returns, as does junior linebacker Kenny Seymour, giving the Buffaloes a strong presence up front.

“I think our front six is going to be the best we’ve had in a long time, and maybe since I’ve been here, Williams said. “Everything starts at the line of scrimmage – you’ve got to control the run to get stops on defense so we can get off the field. It always starts up front.”

Marshall begins its march back towards the top with a road tilt Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. against Eisenhower.