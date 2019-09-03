Marshall, Ridge Point dominate in season openers

The high school football season kicked off last week, with many games ending favorably for area schools.

On the heels of strong 2018 campaigns, Marshall and Ridge Point kicked off their quests for state titles with dominating victories over Eisenhower and Kingwood, respectively. Meanwhile, coach Darrin Andrus and the Kempner Cougars began their 2019 season with a 14-0 victory over Pasadena Memorial to match last season’s win total.

There were also two hard-fought battles between area schools to start the season. Dulles edged Willowridge 21-18, while Travis eked out a 35-34 victory over a new-look Hightower squad.

Below is a list of scores from last week’s games involving area schools.

Aug. 29

Marshall 32, Eisenhower 9

Ridge Point 35, Kingwood 16

Bush 28, Rosenberg Terry 6

Lamar Consolidated 38, Clements 15

Kempner 14, Pasadena Memorial 0

Aug. 30

Paetow 35, Stafford 7

Dulles 21, Willowridge 18

Travis 35, Hightower 34

Aug. 31

Tompkins 66, Austin 14

Elkins 48, Brazoswood 0