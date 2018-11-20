Marshall, Ridge Point win and advance in playoffs

Marshall and Ridge Point won their first-round games to advance in the playoffs.

This week, Marshall plays A&M Consolidated at Tomball on Friday, and Ridge Point plays Cy-Fair at Rhodes Stadium in Katy on Friday.

Marshall 53,

Santa Fe 15

Marshall scored 26 points in the first quarter and went on to beat Santa Fe 53-15 at Hall Stadium last Thursday. The touchdowns were scored by: Jerry Davis on a 14-yard run, Dalevon Campbell on 76-yard pass, Malik Hornsby on a 20-yard run, Devon Achane on an 85-yard run, Hornsby on a 44-yard run, Davis on a 1-yard run, Korey King on a 47-yard pass, and Achane on a 20-yard run.

Hornsby completed 6 of 6 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed five times for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Achane had three carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns, and Davis had seven carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Campbell caught four passes for 118 yards and one touchdown and King had two catches for 56 yards and one touchdown.

“Our motivation is to continue to get better as a team,” Marshall Head Coach James Williams said. “We are focused on this next game.”

Ridge Point 14,

Seven Lakes 10

Ridge Point beat Seven Lakes 14-10 in a defensive battle at Hall Stadium last Friday.

Mason McBride scored on a 1-yard run and John Paul Richardson scored the game-winning touchdown on a 3-yard run to advance the Panthers to round two of the playoffs.

Quarterback Will Pendergrass completed 7 of 20 passes for 94 yards, and John Norman rushed 17 times for 105 yards. John Paul Richardson had 59 total yards and one touchdown. On defense, lineman Bryson Stewart had five tackles and two sacks, and lineman Joseph Harper had four tackles, two sacks, and two quarterback hurries.

Tompkins 35,

Elkins 20

Tompkins’ R.J. Smith scored four touchdowns, three in the third quarter, to lead Tompkins past Elkins 35-20 last Friday at Rhodes Stadium.

Kolby White had two touchdowns for Elkins, the first on a 15-yard pass from Cameron George and the second on a 76-yard punt return.

For the game, White had 12 catches for 106 yards. George completed 19 of 23 passes for 169 yards, and he rushed 19 times for 71 yards.

Elkins ends its season with a 7-4 record.

Katy Taylor 28,

Dulles 13

Taylor scored 21 points in the first quarter and then held off Dulles to win 28-13.

“We came out and played as good a first half as we have played all year. This is the first half we have really put it together. We were up 21-0. Of course, you tell your kids at halftime, that there is still another half to play. You have to finish the game,” Taylor Head Coach Chad Simmons said. “Dulles is a very good team. They never quit playing.”

The Taylor defense held the Vikings to just 209 yards of total offense while they generated 329 yards of total offense.

For Dulles, Myles Heard rushed 17 times for 72 yards. Cameron Peters completed 9 of 28 passes for 133 yards and Ainias Smith caught five passes for 109 yards.

The Vikings end their season with an 8-3 record.

Katy 52, Travis 0

Katy rushed for 364 yards while holding Travis to just seven yards on the ground as they won 52-0 last Friday at Katy. Katy’s Sherman Smith scored three touchdowns to lead Katy.

For Travis, Eric Rodriguez completed 20 of 31 for 248 yards. Travis ends its season with an 8-3 record.

New Caney 20,

Hightower 14

Hightower lost to New Caney 20-14 last Friday at New Caney. Brandon Smith scored on a 45-yard run and Chance Ceaser scored on a 4-yard pass from Brandon Smith for Hightower’s only points.

For the game, Smith rushed 13 times for 110 yards and completed 10 of 19 passes for 97 yards.

The Hurricanes end their season with a 3-8 record.

Nederland 22,

Willowridge 16

Nederland scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to beat Willowridge 22-16.

The Eagles’ Vaughnte Frederick scored on a 3-yard run for their only touchdown, and kicker Gustavo Medrano had field goals of 38, 35, and 30 yards.

Willowridge led 16-7 at the end of three quarters, but Nederland scored on a 3-yard run to make the score 16-14 with eight minutes to go. With two minutes to go, Nederland scored on a 3-yard run and converted the two-point conversion to make the final score 22-16.

Willowridge ends the season with a 7-4 record.