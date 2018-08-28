Marshall seeking another 10 win season

The Buffaloes have won 10 games each of the past two seasons, and they expect to make it three in a row.

Due to realignment, this season Marshall will be playing in District 11-5A Division 2 with Willowridge, Madison, Manvel, Milby, Northside, Sharpstown, Sterling and Waltrip.

“It’s always good to play new teams in different stadiums. We are excited about it. We have a tough non-district schedule as well. We play Eisenhower and Hightower, and then we move into district play. We will just do what we can do. We’ll take it one week at a time,” Marshall head coach James Williams said.

The name of the Buffaloes game is speed. They won the Class 5A boys track and field championship last spring, their third championship in four years. Running back Devon Achane, and wide receivers Dominic Houston-Shepard and Korey King were three members of the 4X400 relay team that finished first in 3:16.47.

Marshall uses its fast running backs to open up the passing game for its fast receivers.

“We always start with the run. We want to control the line of scrimmage. We have a lot of skill guys, but it is still a line of scrimmage game. We want to be physical upfront. That opens up everything for everyone else,” Williams said.

“Our offensive line as a group is good. We don’t have that one guy who is a superstar like in past years. But as a unit, they are very good.”

Running backs Jerry Gray and Achane combined for 2,985 yards and 43 touchdowns last year

“Practice is going good. There’s a lot of hard work and effort out going on out here. We are excited as we have a lot of athletes back this season,” Gray said.

“Kacey Barnett will start at quarterback. He has played quarterback the last two years and has a lot of experience. We are in good shape there,” Williams said.

Barnett’s targets will be the speedy tandem of Houston-Shepard and King.

The defense will be led by Antonio Brooks who had 88 tackles and five interceptions last year.

Coach Williams is feeling good about the season.

“We are fortunate. We have a good group of kids. From seniors down to sophomores, it’s a good group of kids. They are very competitive, and they want to be successful. It’s a fun group to coach. I am definitely liking what I am seeing, and I hope it continues,” Williams said.

Marshall HS 2018 Football Schedule

Week 1: Eisenhower

Week 2: @Hightower

Week 3: Milby

Week 4: @ Manvel

Week 5: Sterling

Week 6: @ Willowridge

Week 7: Waltrip

Week 8: @ Sharpstown

Week 9: Open

Week 10: Northside

Week 11: @ Madison