Marshall stampedes past Port Neches-Grove 53-14

The super-charged Marshall offense scored on five of its six first half possessions as they beat Port Neches-Grove (PNG) 53-14 last Friday at Baytown.

They now advance to the Region 3 finals for the third consecutive year, where they will play Huntsville at the Berry Center in Cypress on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The fastest team on turf started quickly. On the second play of the game, quarterback Malik Hornsby threw a short pass to Devon Achane, who turned it into a 66-yard touchdown pass to give the Buffaloes a 6-0 lead only 38 seconds into the game. Continuing the scoring parade, Jerry Gray scored on a 37-yard run, Dalevon Campbell caught a 25-yard scoring pass from Hornsby, and Hornsby scored on a 5-yard run.

PNG got on the scoreboard on a 20-yard run by Roschon Johnson, but Jerry Davis scored on a 4-yard run and Achane returned a punt 52 yards to make the halftime score 39-7.

“When I caught the punt there was nobody there. I just had to make one person miss and I am used to doing that,” Achane said.

It took the Buffaloes seven minutes to score in the second half as Gray ran 10 yards for a score. After a short punt by PNG gave the ball to Marshall on the PNG 38 yard line, Hornsby ran 37 yards to the 1 yard line and then he ran the final yard on the next play to end the Marshall scoring. The final score was 53-14.

“Another win. I am proud of how the guys played. We played our football game today. We were physical up front on both defense and offense, and we tackled well,” Marshall head coach James Williams said.

Hornsby completed 6 of 12 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns and he rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

“The game went exactly according to our game plan. We just play as a team,” Hornsby said.

Davis rushed 15 times for 153 yards and three touchdowns.

“Our game plan was to run it up the middle. We felt they were weak there and we just hit them in their weakness,” Gray said.

The Buffaloes will play in the Region 3 finals for the third consecutive year.

“We have a lot of experience on our team. We have a lot of guys who have played deep into the playoffs for three years. They are hungry, and they really want to get it done. We just take it one week at a time and we want to get better every week. Right now, it’s about the mental part of the game. Knowing your assignments and executing. Just doing your job. It’s fundamentals every day and discipline every day,” Williams said.