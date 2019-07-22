Martinson’s bat, strong pitching keeps Skeeters afloat during rocky week

The Sugar Land Skeeters’ week fluctuated between highs and lows as the team wound up with a 3-3 record in series against Long Island and Southern Maryland.

What didn’t fluctuate, however, was shortstop Jason Martinson’s offensive charge, which helped boost Sugar Land’s offense.

Martinson hit safely in five of six games and drove in four runs last week to aid the Skeeters’ efforts, while several strong starts from their pitching rotation helped salvage the week. Among Martinson’s seven hits were three that went for extra bases – two doubles and a home run.

The 30-year-old veteran also had multi-hit efforts July 15 against Long Island and July 20 against Southern Maryland, both in Skeeters losses. Martinson reached base four times apiece in games July 15 and July 19.

Matt Purke and Troy Scribner had standout pitching performances last week in Skeeters wins. Purke hurled seven shutout innings July 16 against division-leading Long Island, striking out three and walking one while surrendering just three hits to lower his ERA to 3.24. Scribner one-upped him Sunday afternoon against Southern Maryland, allowing just three hits and no walks while punching out seven Blue Crabs.

Dallas Beeler also had a strong outing for Sugar Land, scattering six hits and two walks across six innings July 20 against Southern Maryland, allowing just two runs while striking out five.

Entering Monday’s Atlantic League action, Sugar Land was in third place in the Freedom Division. The Skeeters already have clinched a postseason spot with their first-half division title.

Upcoming

The Skeeters continued their 10-game road trip with a three-game series against Freedom Division leaders York Revolution July 22-24, and will face the High Point Rockers in a four-game set July 25-28 before returning to Constellation Field for a seven-game home stand against the Lancaster Barnstormers beginning July 29.

Transactions

The Skeeters signed pitchers Jeff Ames, Josh Martin and Rogelio Bernal. The team also released outfielder Jared Mitchell and signed outfielder Wynton Bernard. Sugar Land also released pitcher Christian Bergman.

Skeeter of the Week

Jason Martinson led a Sugar Land offense that scored 32 runs in six games last week. He batted .467 (7 for 15) while drawing seven walks. Martinson drove in four runs and had three extra-base hits.

July 15

Ducks 5, Skeeters 4

July 16

Skeeters 4, Ducks 0

July 17

Ducks 9, Skeeters 8

July 19

Skeeters 10, Blue Crabs 7

July 20

Blue Crabs 3, Skeeters 0

July 21

Skeeters 6, Blue Crabs 0

Freedom Division

York Revolution: 8 – 2 – 0

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs: 6 – 3 – 1.5

Sugar Land Skeeters: 5 – 4 – 2.5

Lancaster Barnstormers: 1 – 8 – 6.5

Liberty Division

Long Island Ducks: 5 – 3 – 0

High Point Rockers: 5 – 5 – 1.0

Somerset Patriots: 5 – 5 – 1.0

New Britain Bees: 2 – 7 – 3.5