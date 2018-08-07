Mayor Allen Owen announces re-election bid

Missouri City Mayor Allen Owen has announced he is filing for re-election in the Nov. 6 municipal election.

“I’ve dedicated my life as a committed husband, father, business leader/builder and civic volunteer to make Missouri City the best city imaginable,” he said.

Owen and Jane, his wife of 50 years, have made Missouri City home for more than 40 years. Both are passionately proud of the city they love. After retiring from banking, Owen became increasingly involved in improving quality of life in the city.

“We’ve worked hard with City Council, its economic development team and local businesses to attract many hundreds of millions of dollars in new business, including 31 major companies that have moved their headquarters to Missouri City, leading to thousands of new jobs and to Missouri City being voted as one of two Texas cities of the top 50 cities in the USA to live in,” he said.

According to Forbes Magazine, Missouri City continues to be one of America’s safest, most affordable and best quality of life cities to raise a family, build a business, live and retire. In a recent Rice University study, Missouri City is “the most ethnically diverse city in the most ethnically diverse region in America.”

“I’m particularly proud of our continuing push by City Council to improve public safety,” he said. “We recently have opened firehouses and approved pay raises for police and fire forces and all city workers. We’ve hired Missouri City motorcycle police officers.”

In spite of struggling economic conditions in other areas, Owen said, “Missouri City home values have jumped many times and are one of the best buys in the area, because of our proximity to Houston, the Texas Medical Center, Energy Corridor and the Port of Houston.”

Owen serves on many boards, committees and civic organizations across Missouri City.

“Engagement is critical to me. I served the city as a planning and zoning commissioner for five years, served on council eight years and as mayor 24 years. We’re excited about HCC at Texas Parkway adjacent to City Hall with a $35 million investment to boost redevelopment there as a striking welcome to our City. Our library is growing and we’re proud of our new civic center. Work continues for Metro getting commuter rail to our city along 90 and soon a bus network to move our citizens to and from work and school,” he said.

Owen and his wife are active at First United Methodist Church where they raised their children including a daughter who works as an Fort Bend ISD teacher and are grateful Missouri City still is where their children and grandchildren visit. Owen earned degrees at Stephen F. Austin and SMU – Graduate School of Finance and Banking.