Carol McCutcheon announced she will seek re-election as Sugar Land City Councilmember District 4 in the May 4 election. Since the annexation, her district has included Greatwood.

“I am grateful I was elected to serve as the people’s voice on city council. I have worked hard for the people of Sugar Land and am proud of my service,” she said.

For more information, visit www.carolforsugarland.com.