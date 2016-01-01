McCutcheon wins runoff election for Sugar Land City Council

Carol McCutcheon won the runoff election Saturday, June 10, and will take her seat as the District 4 representative on the Sugar Land City Council.

McCutcheon beat Qaisar Q. Imam 1,304 (57.27 percent) to 973 (42.73 percent) to win the seat being vacated by Harish Jajoo. There were 2,286 votes cast in the runoff, which was limited to voters in District 4. The runoff election was called following the May 6 election when neither candidate won a majority in a three-way race for the seat. Sean Burnett was eliminated in that race.