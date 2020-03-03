McElvy Media launches coronavirus news site

Houston-area residents concerned about the coronavirus can find news reports and other important information at a new website, houstoncoronavirus.com.

McElvy Media, the company that publishes the Fort Bend Star, created the site as the world copes with the outbreak of COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus. Houstoncoronavirus.com is dedicated to providing the Greater Houston community with up-to-date information about the virus, its outbreak and the impact it could have on the region.

The site contains a daily briefing that provides a rundown of coronavirus-related stories from a wide range of local, state, national and international news sources. There also are links to news stories as well as health organizations, including Harris County Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

So don’t stay in the dark about a virus that could affect you, your family and your business. Stay informed by visiting houstoncoronavirus.com.

