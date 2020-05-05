Meal Bus, Meals on Wheels provide food for senior residents

On April 27, Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken DeMerchant’s Meal Bus program began delivery in conjunction with the county’s Senior Meals on Wheels program to provide food for the area’s senior residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service will run its route to serve the seniors every Monday and Thursday until normal county operations resume, according to a news release from DerMerchant’s office.

“We are grateful to have this partnership available to us,” Senior Meals on Wheels Field Operations Manager Rick Branek said.

Initially launched April 15, the Meal Bus effort was born from what DeMerchant said was the need to serve area families facing food insecurities and transportation challenges. As part of the effort, DeMerchant and county transportation officials have repurposed county buses from solely picking up and delivering passengers to include picking up and delivering meals.