Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Local News, Classifieds, Real Estate for Sugar Land, Richmond, Stafford, Missouri City, Katy

Meal Bus, Meals on Wheels provide food for senior residents

by Leave a Comment

A volunteer unloads food from “The Meal Bus,” which collaborated with Fort Bend County Senior Meals on Wheels to deliver food to the county’s senior citizens on April 27 to help keep them fed during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed photo)

On April 27, Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken DeMerchant’s Meal Bus program began delivery in conjunction with the county’s Senior Meals on Wheels program to provide food for the area’s senior residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service will run its route to serve the seniors every Monday and Thursday until normal county operations resume, according to a news release from DerMerchant’s office.

“We are grateful to have this partnership available to us,” Senior Meals on Wheels Field Operations Manager Rick Branek said.

Initially launched April 15, the Meal Bus effort was born from what DeMerchant said was the need to serve area families facing food insecurities and transportation challenges. As part of the effort, DeMerchant and county transportation officials have repurposed county buses from solely picking up and delivering passengers to include picking up and delivering meals.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *