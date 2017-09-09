Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers, donations

By Theresa D. McClellan

For the Fort Bend Star –

While some Fort Bend nursing homes said they successfully relied on their generators and did not have any needs, the Fort Bend Senior Meals on Wheels organization is using volunteers and the National Guard to meet their mission.

In preparation for the storm, they delivered 10 meals – instead of two – to their nearly 2,000 clients, which includes homebound seniors and mobile clients who come to community centers. Now that the floodwaters have ebbed, they are kicking into gear again.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, they started delivering box lunches.

“We first went to the areas we could get to and that was about 300 seniors,” said Manuella Arroyos, chief executive officer of Fort Bend Senior Meals on Wheels.

They issued a call for volunteers and whittled delivery time from four hours to two hours, she said. Some of their community sites are under mandatory evacuation and they could not access them. So Friday they will deliver two days worth of meals and Sunday another two days worth.

They expect to resume regular meal delivery by Tuesday.

“Now we are concerned about the river cresting. So we are working with the National Guard to get our meals across; (FM) 723 is blocked so they will help us,” she said.

They are also trying to determine how to get into neighboring Waller County. They have about 2,000 senior clients which includes homebound and those who come to community centers.

Seniors are also asking for food for their pets.

“What we need is water to deliver with the food and they want pet food for their animals,” said Arroyos.

Anyone wanting to provide water, pet food, hygiene items particularly adult diapers and supplemental drinks, such as Ensure, can deliver them to 1330 Band Road in Rosenberg between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Financial donations may be made by visiting their website www.fortbendseniors.org where donors will find the Donate button on the Welcome page.

“Our hears are filled with sadness for all that our senior citizens have lost. They are also filled with joy and gratitude at the outpouring of help from our caring citizens. Together, we can keep seniors healthy, safe and independent,” Arroyos said.