Meeting the candidates

Photos by Joe Southern

Photo by Joe Southern

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Bend Voters League hosted a candidates reception Oct. 18 at the chamber office. Candidates for public office on the ballot in Fort Bend County were invited to meet with constituents during the informal gathering. Pictured here are several candidates and guests during introductions.

Photo by Joe Southern

Photo by Joe Southern

Attorney Ron Cohen, a candidate for Fort Bend County Court at Law, visits with guests during a reception for election candidates Oct. 18 at the the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce. The event was co-hosted by the Fort Bend Voters League.

