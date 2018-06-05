Meeting to discuss airport’s future set for June 20

A public meeting to discuss an ongoing update to the city’s Airport Master Plan is scheduled for June 20, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Sugar Land Regional Airport, 12888 Highway 6, in Room 24 inside the terminal.

Work to update the plan began in November. It is an effort intended to provide a blueprint for development at the airport during the next 20 years.

Areas being studied include:

• the capacity of the runway, taxiways and aprons;

• rates and charges;

• financial plans;

• land use, including commercial uses and a comprehensive study of areas west of the runway;

• airport drainage; and

• parking garage infrastructure.

Consultants will be available to answer questions and described the preliminary alternatives for airport development. For more information, call SLRA at 281-275-2100.