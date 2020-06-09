Memorial Hermann allowing limited visitors

Memorial Hermann Health System is now allowing one adult visitor per patient at all of its hospitals, including the one that serves Fort Bend County.

The new policy went into effect June 1 as restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be eased locally and beyond. Among the applicable locations is Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital at 17500 W. Grand Parkway S.

During the daily visiting hours of 9 a.m.-8 p.m., the hospital said one visitor who is at least 18 years old will be allowed per patient. The age restriction does not apply to visitors who accompany a patient to the emergency room as minors will be allowed to remain with those patients.

Memorial Hermann said visitors will be required to clear a health screening and will be provided a mask to wear throughout their visit. No overnight visitors will be allowed, and none will be permitted for patients who are in isolation.

Memorial Hermann said it still has a no-visitor policy with “very limited” exceptions at most of its outpatient facilities, including the Memorial Hermann Sugar Creek Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation (15035 Southwest Fwy.), Memorial Hermann Urgent Care Telfair (1227 Museum Square Dr., Suite A), Memorial Hermann Medical Group Sweetwater (16550 Southwest Fwy.), Memorial Hermann Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation Sienna Plantation (8790 Hwy. 6 #140) and Memorial Hermann Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation – Williams Trace (14857 Southwest Fwy. #303).

“Very limited compassionate exceptions to the modified visitor policy will be made for areas including palliative care, supportive care, hospice, NICU, pediatrics and labor and delivery, and will be managed by each facility,” the hospital system said in a news release. “Memorial Hermann continues to encourage the use of video chat programs on your personal device to visit with loved ones who cannot visit in person.”