Memorial Hermann Health Plan launches seminars to discuss Memorial Hermann Advantage plans and benefits

Choosing a Medicare Advantage Plan during the Annual Election Period (AEP) – which started Oct. 15 and goes to Dec. 7 – can be difficult and oftentimes confusing process for some seniors.

There are dozens of plans available – all with different costs and levels of coverage.

Memorial Hermann Health Plan wants to help take the anxiety out of the selection process, and has launched a series of weekly seminars throughout the Houston region. The seminars, which go until Dec. 6, will be an opportunity to discuss the benefits of Memorial Hermann Advantage HMO and PPO plans as well as answer any questions about Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans.

Memorial Hermann Health Plan contracted with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to offer Memorial Hermann Advantage plans to Medicare beneficiaries throughout Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery counties.

“Our plans are backed by the Memorial Hermann Health System’s more than 100-year history in the Houston region, and our strongly aligned network of physicians and other provider partners,” said Dan Styf, senior vice president and CEO of the Memorial Hermann Health Plan. “We are uniquely positioned to offer cost-efficient insurance plans to enrollees when they stay within our provider delivery network for their care.

There are a lot of options in the market, but enrollees can take comfort in knowing that the Memorial Hermann Advantage plans are supported by the largest health system in the region giving them access to more than 3,000 affiliated doctors, 16 hospitals and more than 250 care delivery sites throughout the Houston region.”

With the AEP in progress, now is the time for Medicare beneficiaries to choose the Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) or Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plan that best fits their needs.

Memorial Hermann Health Plan representatives will be present at the seminars with information and applications. For accommodation of persons with special needs please call: 877-258-9408 (TTY 711) 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Remember, you are eligible to enroll in or switch to a Memorial Hermann Advantage Plan if you meet the following requirements:

You are currently enrolled in Original Medicare (Medicare Part A and Part B);

You live within the Harris, Fort Bend or Montgomery counties in Texas.

Medicare is a federal health insurance program for people ages 65 or older, but others younger than 65 may also be eligible if they have certain disabilities or diseases such as End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, or you have permanent kidney failure requiring regular dialysis or a kidney transplant.

Memorial Hermann Advantage HMO and PPO are health plans with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in these plans depends on contract renewal. Memorial Hermann Health Plan, Inc. is the parent company of Memorial Hermann Health Insurance Company and Memorial Hermann Health Plan, Inc., both of which are Medicare Advantage organizations.

The Memorial Hermann Advantage plans provide many enhanced benefits that Original Medicare does not cover.

For additional information, call 1-888-624-4540 or visit the Memorial Hermann Health Plan website at healthplan.memorialhermann.org/medicare.