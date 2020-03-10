Memorial Hermann limits, screens visitors in attempt to stop spread of COVID-19

Memorial Hermann Health System is screening visitors and limiting the number of them in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused the new strain of coronavirus, in Fort Bend County and throughout the Houston area.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Hermann modified its visitor policy at 23 locations in the region. Among the impacted facilities in the Fort Bend area are Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital at 17500 W. Grand Pkwy S. and Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center at Sienna Plantation, located at 8780 Hwy 6, Suite B, in Missouri City.

Under the modified policy, all patients, visitors, vendors and contractors will be screened at a limited number of designated entry points before being allowed to enter the facilities. The screening process includes a temperature check and questionnaire, according to Memorial Hermann. Those who clear the screening will receive color-coded wristbands that must be worn throughout their hospital visit. Visitors who are sick or do not passing the screening will not be allowed to enter.

Memorial Hermann said it will limit the number of visitors to two adults (18 years and older) per patient per day. For patients in isolation, visitors will be limited to one adult per patient per day, and those visitors will also be required to wear personal protective equipment and will not be permitted to visit common areas within the facility.

Memorial Hermann announced Saturday that 11 of its healthcare workers are quarantining themselves after coming in contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19. According to a report by Houston Public Media, three of those healthcare workers have showed mild symptoms of the disease, which according to health officials are fever, cough and shortness of breath.

A total of 12 people in the Houston area have tested positive for the new coronavirus — including six in Fort Bend County — according to local health officials. All 12 are between 60 and 70 years old and recently traveled on the same cruise ship in Egypt.

As of Tuesday morning, according to information on the Harris County Public Health website, more than 116,000 people around the world have contracted the disease, with the initial outbreak in China in December, and more than 750 cases have been identified in the United States. COVID-19 has led to more than 4,000 deaths globally, with more than 64,000 people having recovered from the disease.