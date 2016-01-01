Memorial Hermann once again earns top recognition by U.S. News & World Report

TIRR Memorial Hermann Hospital holds the No. 2 spot for the third consecutive year as one of the country’s top rehabilitation hospitals according to U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospital rankings for 2017-2018.

TIRR Memorial Hermann has been included in the prestigious rankings since the report’s inception in 1989.

“TIRR Memorial Hermann continues to transform lives with innovative, results-driven rehabilitation. We are honored once again to be ranked the No. 2 rehabilitation hospital in the United States,” said Carl Josehart, Senior Vice President and CEO, Post-Acute Care Services at Memorial Hermann. “Every patient’s rehabilitation journey is unique; our team of experts is committed to providing the best care possible focused around the individual needs and goals of each of the people we serve, anchored in leading-edge research and innovation.”

In addition to TIRR Memorial Hermann’s recognition, specific Memorial Hermann service lines were also honored nationally by U.S. News and World Report, including:

Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Cardiology & Heart Surgery and Neurology & Neurosurgery;

And Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery.

The prestigious recognition of Memorial Hermann Heart & Vascular Institute-Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Mischer Neuroscience Institute at the Texas Medical Center and Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital – in addition to the rehabilitation services at TIRR Memorial Hermann – is evidence of the System’s enduring commitment to high quality, exceptional patient care.

“I am proud to be part of an organization that is honored nationally, year after year, for delivering exemplary healthcare services to the Greater Houston community,” said Chuck Stokes, President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System. “This recognition could not be achieved without the patient-centered work and tireless dedication of our employees and affiliated physicians every day throughout the System. These rankings are a testament to their efforts.”

The annual U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings, now in their 28th year, are designed to help inform and guide patients to hospitals that deliver outstanding care across a number of clinical specialties, procedures and medical conditions. The U.S. News methodologies include risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety, quality of nursing care and other care-related indicators.

“For nearly three decades, we’ve strived to make hospital quality more transparent to healthcare consumers nationwide,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “By providing comprehensive data gathered by analyzing nearly 5,000 hospitals across the country, we hope to give patients the information they need to find the very best care available to them.”

For the 2017-2018 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 146 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.