Memorial Hermann, Skeeters to team up to host youth injury prevention seminar

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital will host a free seminar for parents, coaches and youth sports volunteers focused on preventing arm and shoulder injuries in youth athletes.

The seminar is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at Constellation Field. This event is in partnership with the Sugar Land Skeeters.

“Educating parents and youth players on ways to decrease the risk of sports injuries is the first step in ensuring they remain healthy,” said Dr. Rehal Bhojani, Medical Director of the Sports Medicine Outreach Program at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land. “Our hope is this seminar will provide valuable information to those young players.”

According to the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine, elbow and shoulder injuries in young baseball athletes are on the rise with damage to the ulnar collateral ligament being the most common injury suffered.

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land affiliated orthopedists and sports medicine specialists, along with the Sugar Land Skeeters Medical Team, will be available to discuss the latest advancements in preventing and treating upper extremity, arm and shoulder injuries in young athletes.

Former professional and college players will provide their insight on youth sports with a particular emphasis on baseball.

To attend the free event, register by calling 713-222-CARE (2273).