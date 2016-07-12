Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital opens new Neuro Intensive Care Unit
Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital has taken another step forward on its journey towards becoming a Level II trauma center with the recent opening of an eight-bed Neuro Intensive Care Unit (Neuro ICU).
This dedicated specialty critical care unit will enable the Memorial Hermann Southwest neurotrauma team to provide effective care and intervention to patients suffering catastrophic brain injuries and neurological disorders.
“It’s essential that an individual experiencing a stroke or catastrophic brain injury receive care quickly,” says Dr. Wamda Ahmed, neurologist at Mischer Neuroscience Associates, medical director of the Neuro Intensive Care Unit at Memorial Hermann Southwest and assistant professor at UTHealth. “Our team of neurologists, neurosurgeons and nurses are specifically trained to deal with these kinds of cases.”
The opening of the Neuro ICU is part of Memorial Hermann Southwest’s journey towards earning its Level II trauma verification from the American College of Surgeons. As part of the verification process, Memorial Hermann Southwest expects to begin operating as a Level II trauma center in spring 2017.
“This type of highly specialized neurological intensive care is not common outside the Texas Medical Center,” says Gary Kerr, Senior Vice President and CEO, Memorial Hermann Southwest. “This team is an extension of the neurosciences team from UTHealth and will allow Memorial Hermann Southwest to better serve southwest Houston as well as nearby communities like Stafford, Missouri City, Sugar Land, Richmond, Rosenberg and others with high level neurological care.” Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Hospital is also on a journey toward Level II trauma verification. Memorial Hermann The Woodlands has been operating as a Level II trauma center since March as part of the verification process.
As a System, Memorial Hermann operates two Level IV trauma centers at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital. Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital both operate Level III trauma centers.
To learn more about trauma care services at Memorial Hermann visit trauma.memorialhermann.org.