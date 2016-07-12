Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital donation will feed thousands of Fort Bend County children
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital Senior Vice President and CEO Greg Haralson presents a check for $5,000 to Lunches of Love. The donation will help the organization provide more than 6,000 lunches to children in need throughout Fort Bend County. Pictured left to right are Jatoun Brown, medical staff services coordinator, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land, Cathy Clark, director of volunteer services, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land, Tracy Gallimore, board chairman, Lunches of Love, Haralson, Malisha Patel, Vice President of Operations, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land, Kate Willis, director of service line operations, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land, Jennifer Cox, volunteer, Lunches of Love, Kathryn Johnson, physician liaison, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land, Courtney Diepraam, director of business development, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land.
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital recently donated $5,000 to Lunches of Love, a non-profit organization that provides free sack lunches to children in need in Fort Bend County.
The donation will help to provide more than six-thousand lunches to children in need throughout Fort Bend County. Greg Haralson, senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Sugar Land, announced the donation during the grand opening of the hospital’s new patient tower in September.
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land is located at 17500 W. Grand Parkway.
