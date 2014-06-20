Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital opens new patient tower

Following 27 months of construction, 730 tons of reinforcing steel and 11,000 cubic yards of concrete, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital opens the doors to its brand new 155,000 square-foot, six-story patient tower. The patient tower is the centerpiece of a $93 million expansion project on campus.

“This is an exciting day not just for our doctors, nurses and staff, but for our community as well,” said Greg Haralson, Senior Vice President and CEO, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land. “Our new patient tower and the changes that have taken place on our campus the past two years will allow us to better serve Fort Bend County residents for years to come.”

The new tower adds 60 beds including an expanded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and a new 16-bed Intermediate Care Unit (IMU). “The IMU is a place for patients who don’t need the level of care offered in our ICU but are not quite ready to move into one of our general patient rooms, says Haralson. “It’s a new service for our campus and one that will allow us to better provide patients with the appropriate level of care while freeing up space in our ICU for patients who truly need that level of attention and care.”

The new patient tower is built with future expansion already in mind. The fifth floor of the tower is shell space that can quickly be converted to 30 additional patient rooms and 4 new operating rooms. The building has also been built with the foundation and infrastructure to add four additional floors to the tower at a later date.

An earlier phase of the project was completed in December 2015 which included the new 100,000 square-foot Medical Plaza 2. The building is now home to the Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Sports Medicine Institute in Sugar Land. In addition to the 255,000 square-feet of new construction on campus, the hospital has also undergone renovation to 30,000 square-feet of space in the existing west tower.

The west tower renovation included adding six beds to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and a new MRI allowing pediatric MRI to be performed on campus.

The changes to the Memorial Hermann Sugar Land campus are just a portion of the investment Memorial Hermann has made in Fort Bend County during the past year. Last summer, Memorial Hermann opened the Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center at Sienna Plantation and in April, Memorial Hermann Urgent Care Telfair opened.

The new tower also includes conference space on the first floor that community groups and area businesses may use for events. Memorial Hermann Sugar Land is located at 17500 West Grand Parkway South in Sugar Land. For more information, call 281-725-5000.