Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital receives 2016 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital has been named a recipient of the 2016 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation’s highest Presidential honor for performance excellence.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker made the announcement recently recognizing Memorial Hermann Sugar Land for its outstanding commitment to sustainable excellence through innovation, improvement and visionary leadership.

“This recognition reaffirms what we set out to do each and every day and that is to provide the very highest level of safe, high quality health care to all of our patients,” says Greg Haralson, Senior Vice President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Sugar Land.

“We’ve always seen our overarching strength as ‘family caring for family’ and this recognition doesn’t happen without the commitment and dedication of every member of the Memorial Hermann Sugar Land family.

I’m proud of our team and for the care we provide the residents of Sugar Land and Fort Bend County.”

Since the healthcare category was introduced in 1999, only 21 healthcare organizations nationwide have been awarded the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award.

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land becomes the first Houston area hospital and the third in Texas to win the prestigious award.

“This year’s honorees are trailblazers in innovation, small business, health care and sustainable textiles. Their visionary leadership is helping to power the economy and increase our ability to compete globally,” said Secretary Pritzker.

“The Commerce Department proudly supports these four outstanding organizations for their unwavering commitment to performance excellence and their dedication to always reaching higher.”

Nationally, more than 1,600 applications have been submitted since the program was established in 1987. To date, just 113 awards have been given in six sectors, education, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, service and small business.

“I am incredibly proud of the team at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land for achieving this national recognition for high quality and performance,” said Dr. Benjamin K. Chu, President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System. “This recognition is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our employees and affiliated physicians; it’s extremely gratifying to see our Memorial Hermann Sugar Land team, and their keen focus on delivering exceptional end-to-end-patient care experiences, celebrated on the national stage.”

The 2016 Baldrige Award will be presented at an April 2017 ceremony during the Quest for excellence conference in Baltimore Maryland.

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land is a 149 bed, full-service acute care facility serving Fort Bend County and the surrounding region. The hospital’s team of highly skilled staff and affiliated physicians has received several other accolades for their performance including the Texas Award for Performance Excellence in 2015. Memorial Hermann Sugar Land has been named among the top 100 hospitals by Truven Health Analytics three times as well as being listed among the “100 great community hospitals” according the Becker’s Hospital Review.