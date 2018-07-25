Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital seeks family of patient

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital is searching for the family of a male patient.

The patient is Asian American and believed to be 40 to 45 years old. He has brown eyes, black hair and is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 162 pounds.

The patient was wearing silver-rimmed round glasses, brown shoes, dark greenish-brown pants, an olive green, blue and white shirt, and had surgical dressing on his lower abdomen that covered three small scabs that were nearly healed when he brought himself to the hospital’s emergency department on Sunday evening.

Anyone who believes they have knowledge of this patient is encouraged to contact Memorial Hermann Sugar Land at 281-725-5000.