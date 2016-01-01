Memphis upsets Houston 48-44, Herman heads to UT

By Bill McCaughey

For The Fort Bend Star

The University of Houston started out slow, made a furious comeback, but fell short at the end of the game, losing to Memphis 48-44.

Also on Saturday, Tom Herman resigned as head coach at the University of Houston to take a similar position at the University of Texas – Austin.

The first half of the game was all Memphis as they took a 34-17 halftime lead.

“I was really proud of our effort in the second half,” UH Coach Tom Herman said. “We had a decision to make at halftime, on whether we were going to give up and give in, or come out and fight. Our guys fought. It wasn’t quite enough, but they should be proud of the way they played in the second half.”

The Cougars outscored Memphis 27-14 in the second half, grabbing a 44-41 lead with 1:29 to go in the game, but they gave up a 10-yard touchdown pass from Riley Ferguson to Anthony Miller with 19 seconds to go, giving Memphis the win.

“What a game,” Memphis Coach Mike Norvell said. “Today, our guys would not be denied. The last touchdown was a great play call, and our kids went out there and executed it.”

Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson was 30-45 for 409 yards and four touchdowns.

“Riley played really well against probably the most talented defense we have played all year,” Norvell said.

UH Quarterback Greg Ward Jr. was 47-67 for 487 yards and four touchdowns, and he rushed 16 times for 65 yards. Duke Catalon had 13 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown. Linell Bonner had 17 receptions for 235 yards and one touchdown, Chance Allen had eight receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns, and Tyler McCloskey had seven catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Matt Adams had 10 solo tackles to lead the defense. Ty Cummings was 3-3 on field goals and 5-5 on extra points.

Houston ends the season with a 9-3 record.

Herman resigns

On Saturday, Herman resigned as head coach to take a similar position at the University of Texas – Austin. University of Houston Vice President for Athletics Hunter Yurachek said, “In his short time in Houston, Tom Herman elevated the Houston Football program to new heights, and we are grateful for his contributions to our program. The entire University of Houston community wishes he and his family continued success in this new chapter in their lives.”

Houston defensive coordinator Todd Orlando will serve as Houston’s interim head coach for Houston’s expected bowl game.

Scoring Summary

Q1 14:18 MEM – MAYHUE, Phil

67 yd TD PASS from FERGUSON, Riley (KICK by ELLIOTT, Jake)

Q1 11:01 HOU – CUMMINGS, Ty

41 yd FG

Q1 08:24 MEM – DORCEUS, D.

1 yd TD RUSH (KICK by ELLIOTT, Jake)

Q1 05:09 HOU – CATALON, Duke

10 yd TD RUSH (KICK by CUMMINGS, Ty)

Q1 01:52 MEM – MAYHUE, Phil

2 yd TD PASS from FERGUSON, Riley (KICK by ELLIOTT, Jake)

Q2 14:54 HOU – McCLOSKEY, T.

29 yd TD PASS from WARD Jr., Greg (KICK by CUMMINGS, Ty)

Q2 11:57 MEM – ELLIOTT, Jake

40 yd FG

Q2 07:13 MEM – ELLIOTT, Jake

29 yd FG 10-43

Q2 01:17 MEM – HENDERSON, D.

2 yd TD RUSH (KICK by ELLIOTT, Jake)

Q3 12:56 HOU – ALLEN, Chance

35 yd TD PASS from WARD Jr., Greg (KICK by CUMMINGS, Ty)

Q3 04:49 HOU – CUMMINGS, Ty

25 yd FG

Q4 13:07 HOU – CUMMINGS, Ty

26 yd FG

Q4 07:02 HOU – BONNER, Linell

55 yd TD PASS from WARD Jr., Greg (KICK by CUMMINGS, Ty)

Q4 03:49 MEM – MILLER, Anthony

35 yd TD PASS from FERGUSON, Riley (KICK by ELLIOTT, Jake)

Q4 01:29 HOU – ALLEN, Chance

3 yd TD PASS from WARD Jr., Greg (KICK by CUMMINGS, Ty)

Q4 00:19 MEM – MILLER, Anthony

10 yd TD PASS from FERGUSON, Riley (KICK by ELLIOTT, Jake)