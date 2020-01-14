Men charged in county tractor theft

Police have arrested two men they say are responsible for stealing a tractor valued at about $100,000 from an area farm earlier this month.

Derrick Daniels, 40, of Missouri City and 35-year-old Frederick Guy of Houston were arrested Jan. 7. Both have been charged with third degree felony theft, while Guy was additionally charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

They were taken to the Harris County Jail with bonds totaling $20,000 and $30,000, respectively.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a farm located near the intersection of FM 762 and FM 1994 in the Richmond area around 7:30 a.m. Jan. 3 to investigate a report of a tractor theft. FBSCO and Houston Police Department later arrested two suspects who allegedly attempted to sell the stolen tractor in the 4200 block of Tidwell Road in Houston.

“I am proud of our detectives and Houston officers for their diligent work,” Sheriff Troy Nehls said in a statement. “But the work is not over yet. We believe the individuals are responsible for other thefts in the area.”

Anyone who thinks they may have purchased equipment from either suspect is encouraged to contact the FBSCO at 281-341-4657.