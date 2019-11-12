Methodist Sugar Land offering program to help smokers quit

Registration is now open for a quarterly program designed to help people quit smoking, which is being offered at an area hospital. The next four-week series of the free program, called “Beat the Pack,” will begin Jan. 8 at Houston Methodist Sugar Land’s Main Pavilion in Conference Rooms A & D.

Program participants will meet each Wednesday in January with a trained facilitator who will provide tools, tips and support to help smokers create and follow through with a personalized “quit plan.”

According to the hospital, studies show that 70 percent of smokers in the U.S. want to quit, but don’t have proper tools to facilitate quitting.

“The health benefits of quitting begin almost immediately and continue indefinitely. Within months, former smokers will have improved circulation and reduced blood pressure, enhanced oxygen flow, the return of taste and smell and less coughing and colds,” Dr. Sindhu Nair, a board-certified hematologist oncologist with Houston Methodist Oncology Partners at Sugar Land, said in a news release. “After a year, their risk of heart disease will be reduced by half. After 10 years of living without cigarettes, the risk of heart attack or cancer is similar to that of someone who never smoked.”

“Beat The Pack” is offered each quarter at Houston Methodist Sugar Land. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information or to register for the program, visit houstonmethodist.org/events and search for “Beat the Pack” or call the hospital 281-205-4514.