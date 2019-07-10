Methodist Sugar Land receives award for stroke treatment

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital said in a Friday news release that it received an award recognizing its treatment of stroke patients.

The hospital said it earned the “American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus and Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award” by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients. Those measures included evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients.

Houston Methodist Sugar Land also received the “Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll” award by meeting quality measures developed to reduce the time between a patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA.