Methodist Sugar Land to offer educational HPV seminar

A local hospital will be offering a free educational session on how to prevent HPV-related cancers.

Next Thursday, Sept. 19, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital will host an educational seminar on the subject at 6 p.m. at the Brazos Pavilion Conference Center at 16655 Southwest Fwy. in Sugar Land.

According to the hospital, one person is diagnosed with a cancer related to human papillomavirus (HPV) every 20 minutes, and the HPV vaccine is the best way to prevent the cancer and spread of the virus. During the seminar, attendees will learn more about HPV and cervical cancers as well as proper procedures for screening and prevention.

Registration is required for the event. To register, visit events.houstonmethodist.org/hpv.sl or call the hospital at 281-274-7500.