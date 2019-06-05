Methodist Sugar Land training program receives reaccreditation

The athletic training residency program at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital recently received reaccreditation for a seven-year term.

The national Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education (CAATE) granted the reaccreditation following an extensive review of documentation and a three-day site visit in January. This process ensures that athletic training residency programs meet or exceed 103 standards set by CAATE to ensure quality of care.

The hospital’s athletic training residency program is the largest of its kind and the only accredited multi-site program in the country. The hospital began with just two residents per year in the first few years, but the program has since grown in both stature and numbers. Currently, there are 18 residents in the program who split their time between didactic classroom instruction and actual athletic training coverage at middle and high schools in four area school districts, including Fort Bend ISD.

In the past, residents have even provided life-saving responses to students who suffered severe medical emergencies or injuries.

Once this year’s class graduates in May, more than 60 residents will have completed the year-long program since its inception in 2013. Most are now working full-time at high schools across Texas, while some have gone on to work in military settings or attend medical or physical therapy school.

For the latest news, events and information about Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, visit houstonmethodist.org/sugarland or their Facebook page at fb.com/methodistsugarland.