Methodist Sugar Land welcomes new doctors

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital announced the hiring of two doctors who will begin seeing patients July 1.

Dr. Mohammed Bari, who grew up in Sugar Land, will join Dr. Angela McCain and Dr. Latifa Fakoya at Houston Methodist Rheumatology Associates in Medical Office Building 2 on the Sugar Land campus. Bari earned his medical degree from St. George’s University Medical School in Grenada, West Indies, before completing his residency in Internal Medicine at New York University – Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, New York. He completed his fellowship in rheumatology at Albany Medical Center in New York.

Dr. Channon Hudgins will join Dr. Asha Wurdeman as an on-site palliative care physician, providing relief from the pain and stress of symptoms for patients suffering from serious, chronic illnesses.

Hudgins earned her medical degree from The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. She completed residencies at Frankford Hospital in Philadelphia and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s Regional Medical Center in Memphis.

Most recently, Hudgins completed a fellowship in palliative care at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. Hudgins is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology with a certificate of added qualification in hospice and palliative care.

To learn more about Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, visit houstonmethodist.org/sugarland or the hospital’s Facebook page for the latest news, events and information.