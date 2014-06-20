MICHEALE KING SAWICKI

JULY 28, 1939 • SEPTEMBER 4, 2016

Micheale King Sawicki passed away on Sunday September 4th in Celina, TX. She was born on July 28th, 1939 in Des Moines, Iowa. She was employed as a school secretary for 30 years and worked at Advent Episcopal School, Hightower High School, and Calvary Episcopal School.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Anthony Sawicki, her parents, Ted and Genevieve King and her brother Ted King Jr.

She is survived by her daughters Sara Catherine Sawicki of Portland, OR and Susan Sawicki Brown of Prosper, TX and grandchildren Will, Owen, and Emerson Brown also of Prosper, TX and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 17th at 3 pm at the First United Methodist Church of Missouri City with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society.

She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, and friend and will be greatly missed by those that knew her.

