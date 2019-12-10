Miller drops re-election bid after backlash over comments

State Rep. Rick Miller, who represents Sugar Land and other portions of Fort Bend County in the Texas House of Representatives, has ended his re-election campaign and will not pursue a fifth term after facing backlash from racially insensitive comments he made in the Houston Chronicle last week regarding two of his Republican opponents in next year’s election.

“He’s a Korean,” Miller said of Jacey Jetton, a former county GOP chairman, in the interview with the Chronicle. “He has decided because, because he is an Asian that my district might need an Asian to win. And that’s kind of racist in my mind, but anyway, that’s not necessary, at least not yet.”

Miller, who has served District 26 in the Texas House since 2013, later said that fellow opponent Leonard Chan “jumped in probably for the same reason.”

Backlash came swiftly from politicians around the county and state. County Judge KP George, who is Indian-American, immediately condemned the comments in a Dec. 3 statement released by his office.

“Fort Bend County is the USA’s most diverse county and when individuals, especially those given the public trust, counter the constitutional rights of Americans to run for office and spotlight someone’s race, ethnicity, or nationality, they weaken the uniting fabric that holds our community together,” George

said. “If any individual criticized Rep. Rick Miller for his ethnicity, I would be the first condemn that statement, which is why I encourage Rep. Miller to apologize not only to his opponents, but to the community at large, for singling out race.”

Shortly after the comments were made public Dec. 3, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott yanked a previous endorsement for Miller, while Fort Bend County GOP Chair Linda Howell immediately called for Miller’s withdrawal from consideration from next year’s primary election. State Comptroller Glenn Hegar and Sen. Lois Kolkhorst both threw their endorsements behind Jetton soon after. So did former Fort Bend County Judge Bob Hebert.

“It is absolutely impossible to represent Fort Bend County without embracing and encouraging diversity. Derogatory comments such as the ones made by Rep. Miller are completely out of step with my beliefs and the beliefs of our party,” Howell said in a statement. “Our party has worked tirelessly, joyfully and transparently to promote civic involvement and growth within many of our Fort Bend communities. … Our party values and respects diversity, strong families, faith, business growth, volunteerism, honor and love for our neighbors.”

In a statement, Miller said, “During a recent interview with the Houston Chronicle, I made some statements that were insensitive and inexcusable. In trying to make a point about the campaign, I used a poor choice of words that are not indicative of my character or heart.

“My comments were not made with malice, nor do they reflect who I am or who I strive to be.”

In a Facebook post Dec. 3, Chan said Miller had reached out to him personally in order to apologize for the statements.

“I genuinely appreciate that Representative Miller called to apologize for his baseless remarks,” Chan wrote. “I hope that in further discussion, we can put this unfortunate matter behind us and instead focus on serving Texas District 26.”