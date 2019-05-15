‘Million Dollar Listing’ star visits Sienna Plantation

Josh Altman, the star of Bravo TV’s “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” entertained and inspired more than 100 top-producing Realtors during a recent VIP Realtor Celebrity Luncheon in Sienna Plantation.

Altman, who recently released the book, “The Altman Close: Million Dollar Negotiating Tactics from America’s Top-Selling Real Estate Agent,” talked to the crowd about what makes Realtors successful in today’s market. Being an expert, being persistent and maintaining constant communication with your clients topped the list.

“He also talked about thoroughly learning about the house you are marketing and how little nuggets of information could be used as ‘hammers’ when negotiating the deal,” Sienna Plantation Marketing Director Allison Bond said. “Everyone walked away thoroughly entertained and full of ideas.”

Along with his brother and business partner Matt Altman, Josh Altman has closed on more than $3.5 billion worth of real estate.

According to Bond, approximately 85 percent of new homes sold in Sienna Plantation involve a realtor. The Fort Bend community features homes priced from the low $200,000s to more than $1 million by 15 well-known builders.

The community will open a new model home park this month.

