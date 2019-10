Authorities are seeking help in finding a missing teenager.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Jacob Sanchez was last seen Sept. 14 near the 16800 block of Village View Trail in the Sugar Land area.

Sanchez is described as standing 5-foot-6 and weighing about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about Sanchez or his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.