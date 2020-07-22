Missouri City accepting candidate filings for November election

Missouri City mayoral and city council candidates wishing to place their name on the ballot for November can file with the city through Aug. 17.

Up for grabs on Nov. 3 are the mayoral spot currently held by Yolanda Ford as well as At Large Positions 1 and 2 and the Missouri City Council, currently held by Vashuandra Edwards and Chris Preston. There will also be a special election for a proposition regarding the adoption of the firefighters’ and police officers’ civil service law.

With City Hall still closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, interested candidates can place their application in the drop box by the City Hall front lobby door or mail it to the office at 1522 Texas Pkwy. They can also fax their applications to 281-403-8699.

Early voting will run Oct. 19-30, with Election Day scheduled for Nov. 3. For additional information or any questions regarding Missouri City elections, residents can contact City Secretary Maria Jackson at maria.jackson@missouricitytx.gov or 281-403-8686.