Missouri City among state’s greenest cities

Missouri City has been named in the list of “Greenest Cities in Texas” by Just Energy, a multinational energy and gas company with its U.S. headquarters based in Houston. The “Show Me City” came in at No. 17 on the list, which is the fourth-highest ranking in the region.

The grading criteria was based on greenhouse gas emissions, LEED building certification, and public transportation.

Just Energy credits the “Show Me City” as being a “Newest Green City” for creating a curbside recycling service, and also gave the city high marks for encouraging its residents to harvest rainwater

Other area municipalities on the list include the following with their respective rankings: (Houston —1 ; Galveston — 10; and Sugar Land — 14).

“This recognition speaks directly to the city’s long-standing commitment to being clean and green. And we value the internal and external partnerships that make this ongoing goal a reality and that are essential in keeping our Platinum Scenic community one of the BEST places in America to live, work, play and visit,” City Manager Anthony J. Snipes said. “Initiatives through our Forestry and Parks programs, collaborations with our citizens and volunteers, and annual events with stakeholders such as Missouri City Green will help us maintain this distinction for years to come.”