Missouri City breaks ground on new veterans memorial

Monday was already special, with the day set aside each year to honor veterans who have served in the armed forces.

It now holds even more significance for Missouri City, which will also have Veterans Day 2019 to laud as a pointed, intentional landmark moment. Missouri City officials gathered in front of the steps of City Hall on Monday morning to commemorate the ground breaking of the city’s veterans memorial project, which will be on the grounds of city hall at 1522 Texas Pkwy.

“This structure will memorialize those heroes who gave everything for the comrades serving next to them, the ones they left at home and the country they loved so dearly,” said Don Smith, a former Missouri City councilman who spearheaded early efforts after the project was first floated in 2011.

City officials and staff selected a design by Missouri City resident Lloyd Lentz of LMA Design Houston. He is the son of a World War II and Korean War veteran, the grandson of two World War I veterans and the brother of a Vietnam War veteran.

Lentz’s concept is meant to honor America’s brave military who have served by featuring a five-point star with an eternal flame and fountain in its center, surrounded by arched columns representing each war from World War I through the Persian Gulf wars.

“The construction will honor veterans from the past, present and future and create a permanent tribute to the courageous men and women who protect and

serve our great nation,” City Manager Anthony Snipes said in a statement released by the city.

The final memorial design will include landscape, sculpture, lighting and architectural and artistic design elements; space and infrastructure that will accommodate parking, sound systems, podium placement, power and an area with chairs and standing room for guests.

“From day one, we’ve been talking about this project and working hard to get it done,” Missouri City Parks Director Bill Odle said. “We’re very proud of this day, and excited about the next steps that are coming.”

As part of its education and engagement outreach, the Missouri City Parks Foundation also partnered with the local American Legion Post 294 to promote recognition and raise funds for the project.

“This will be not only be for those present, but also those who have served in the past, are currently serving and will serve in the future – especially those who paid the ultimate price,” American Legion 294 Commander Ruben Amaya said. “We owe them everything as to where we are today.”