Missouri City cancels Snowfest Festival, Shuffle & Parade

Due to severe weather forecasts and a flash flood watch predicted for this region on Friday and Saturday, Missouri City officials are cancelling the 2018 Snowfest Festival, Shuffle and Parade.

“The National Weather Service has issued alerts that show rainfall estimates of more than three inches for this area and given that prediction and the low temperatures, staff decided to call off this year’s festivities to assure the safety and well-being of our citizens,” said City Manager Anthony J. Snipes. “Snowfest is a long-standing annual tradition that we all look forward to celebrating and we apologize for any inconvenience to residents, vendors and participants.”

NWS has issued a Flash Flood Watch that will be in effect for this area from Friday, Dec. 7 at noon until Saturday, Dec. 8 at noon.

Residents are encouraged to monitor local weather reports, to watch for flooding on the roadways when travelling around the area and to follow www.MissouriCityReady.com and @MissouriCityEM for alerts and updates. City staff will be monitoring all roadway conditions; if there are areas of concern in your community, please call 281-403-8700.

The festival, shuffle and parade will not be rescheduled.

Though the Snowfest events have been cancelled, staff will light the holiday tree today (Thursday, Dec. 6) and it will remain on display at the City Hall Complex through the beginning of the New Year. All residents and stakeholders are welcome to come and view the holiday tree, which is positioned on the front plaza.