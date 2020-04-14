Missouri City church, pharmacy donate PPE to first responders

About a dozen members of Faith Fellowship Church of Fort Bend in Missouri City took some time last Thursday afternoon to help protect the area’s first responders against COVID-19 by donating hundreds of personal protection equipment (PPE) items.

In collaboration with Missouri City’s Glenn Lakes Pharmacy and community donors, the church provided more than 400 N95 surgical masks to the Missouri City Police Department and Missouri City Fire and Rescue Department along with hand sanitizer, gloves and disinfecting wipes.

“We are amazed and awed by how God worked all these connections out so our church could provide PPE for our brave and courageous men and women of the Missouri City police and fire departments,” said Marsha Wong, who led the effort and heads up the church’s missions team.

Wong said the missions team, inspired by a desire to give back, brainstormed the idea of helping the city’s first responders with PPE about a week beforehand. Two weeks prior to that, she had discovered that pharmacist Mona Finley and Glenn Lakes were compounding their own hand sanitizer. One pitch later, the partnership was on.

“She just likes to help the community,” Wong said of Finley.

Finley said the opportunity was too important to pass up given the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus. As of Tuesday morning, Fort Bend County health officials had reported 577 cases and 14 deaths caused by COVID-19.

For her part, Finley and Glenn Lakes Pharmacy also donated 100 bottles of hand sanitizer, 100 sets of gloves and 100 disinfecting wipes in addition to several masks.

“I just thought it was so important to help the first responders. I was really excited when (Marsha) approached me with the idea for it,” she said. “(This effort) shows that we’re a family community here, and we all believe in helping one another.”

First responders on the scene were grateful for the community’s support. Kyle Vincent with Missouri City Fire and Rescue said Thursday’s donation brings the total of masks donated to its first responders to near 2,000. Community members have also donated old painter’s gowns and other items.

“It’s really cool to see the community come together. They’ve really stepped up,” Vincent said. “People have come by with other supplies…anything they’ve got that they think we could use out here. It’s been really beneficial. We really appreciate the community and what they’ve done for us.”

Wong said the church will attempt to donate more supplies as possible in the coming weeks and months. Church members have also been working on a separate project writing letters of encouragement and prayer to first responders in efforts to thank them for their service to the Missouri City community.

“It’s amazing that we were able to do this all within one week,” Wong said. “(We want) to encourage them, let them know we’re praying for them and that we appreciate them.”