Missouri City community removing ‘plantation’ from name

A Fort Bend County neighborhood is dropping part of its name in an attempt to become more inclusive.

The Sienna Plantation master-planned community in Missouri City is in the process of removing the word “plantation” from all signage in the neighborhood. As of Tuesday, there were still signs that included the word.

The process of changing the name, which began last year, is expected to be complete by the end of this year, according to a recent report by KHOU. The change comes amid increased attention to racism and racial injustice throughout the United States.

The neighborhood, built by Houston-based real estate developer Johnson Development Corp., is now known simply as “Sienna.”

“While the name change was initiated in May 2019 to give our decades-old community a modern refresh, now more than ever, removing language that could be hurtful to others is the right thing to do,” reads a June statement on the neighborhood’s website.

Johnson Development Corp. did not respond to requests for comment prior to publication.

According to a 2019 post in a Facebook group called “Change the name of Sienna Plantation,” the neighborhood where Sienna now stands was a sugar and cotton plantation called Arcola Plantation in the 1800s.

The neighborhood had been called Sienna Plantation since the 1930s.

“Calling this neighborhood ‘Sienna Plantation’ both glorifies slavery and depicts a plantation as a nice place to live while obscuring the true history of the atrocities committed here,” a post from the group read.

According to World Population Review, about 41.5 percent of more than 75,000 residents in Missouri City are African American. Roughly 33.1 percent of its residents are white, while 17.5 percent are Asian.

There are about 25,000 residents of Sienna, according to KHOU.

“Sienna is an amazing model of diversity, with thousands of residents of all backgrounds calling the community home,” the neighborhood’s website reads. “It is a strength we honor and celebrate.”