Missouri City conducting citizen survey

Missouri City will be conducting its 2018 Citizen Survey from Monday, April 16, through Monday, May 21.

It will be administered through the nationally recognized ETC Institute via phone, mail and the Internet.

ETC will mail the survey and a city-approved project description letter to a random sample of households. Residents will be provided two convenient opportunities to respond: an online link that will be included in the letter and a postage-paid return envelope.

About seven to 10 days after the surveys are mailed, ETC will follow-up with households that received them; the firm’s goal is to achieve a minimum of 400 completed surveys. A sample of 400 will provide the city results that have a margin of error of +/-4.9 percent at the 95 percent level of confidence. ETC consultants will monitor the distribution of the sample to ensure that it reasonably reflects the demographic composition of the city with regard to age, geographic dispersion, gender, race/ethnicity and other factors.

The survey will compile resident feedback on a wide variety of city programs and services and gather respondent information.

“This is a biennial initiative that helps staff to identify what we are doing well, to identify opportunities for improvements and to identify business plan and budget priorities,” said City Manager Anthony Snipes. “We value citizen engagement and have utilized previous survey results to make important long-range planning and investment decisions. Our credo is ‘Together, we excel’, and that extends to our vast network of engaged citizens.”

Residents ages 18 and older will have the chance to rank the city’s quality of life, including residential and commercial development, public safety, mobility, disaster management response, flood control, animal services, financial management and recreational programs.

Citizen input is essential to the process and will be vital for future planning and development purposes.

“We value our citizen partnerships and look forward to the feedback residents will share with us,” Snipes said. “The residents’ overall satisfaction with the city and their opinions on customer service and programs is critical to our ongoing progress.”

Survey findings will be submitted to the city in late May and presented to the public in June.