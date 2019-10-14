Missouri City council approves higher property tax rate

Missouri City council members recently approved a property tax hike for the upcoming fiscal year.

On Oct. 7, the city council approved the new 2019 property tax rate of 63 cents per $100 of assessed value, which represents an effective increase of about 4.39 percent compared to the 2018 rate. There are two components to the new tax rate – portions for maintenance and operations (46.6387 cents per $100 valuation) and debt service (16.3613 cents per $100 valuation).

The rate for maintenance and operations will increase by 5.76 percent compared to last year’s rate. For a home valued at $100,000, annual taxes for maintenance and operations will increase by $6.39.

Missouri City’s council had previously approved the fiscal year 2020 general fund budget of nearly $54.6 million as well as the sale of $14 million in general obligation and refunding bonds.

“Fiscal stewardship of taxpayer dollars is an ongoing priority and in addition to providing critical funding for operations,” City Manager Anthony Snipes said in a statement released by the city. “This budget will continue to construct several noteworthy capital projects that are reflected in both the prior and current Capital Improvement Program budgets.”