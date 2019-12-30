Missouri City council member elected to national committees

Missouri City council member Jeffrey Boney, who serves District B, was recently appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2020 Community and Economic Development (CED) federal advocacy committee.

The NLC is responsible for developing policy positions and leading NLC’s advocacy on issues involving housing, community and economic development, land use, recreation and parks, historic preservation, and international competitiveness.

The federal advocacy committee is made of local elected officials and city staff from NLC-member cities and towns across the country that are committed to discussing and influencing federal policy that has a direct impact on local government operations.

“Community and economic development have always been extremely important to me and they are issues I continue to advocate for,” Boney said in a statement released by the city. “I am looking forward to working collaboratively with my colleagues from across the country to ensure policymakers understand the issues that are important to us locally.”

Boney was also elected as the regional director for the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials (NBC-LEO) Region 11. The NBC-LEO is a network and caucus within NLC that represents the interests of African-American local elected officials.