Missouri City council positions to be in play this election cycle

When November’s election comes around, it appears there will be a crowded ballot for Missouri City residents.

All four city council spots are up for election this cycle. Incumbent Reginald Pearson will square off with retired educator Cheryl Sterling in District A, while Jeffrey Boney will try to retain his council spot in District B against Missouri City attorney JaPaula Kemp.

Meanwhile, District C and D incumbents Anthony Maroulis and Floyd Emery, respectively, are unopposed leading up to the Aug. 22 filing deadline.

Below is a profile of candidates who had filed to run as of press time:

DISTRICT A

Reginald Pearson (incumbent)

Pearson was appointed to city council last year by former mayor Allen Owen. During his time on council, Pearson said the biggest issue that has been brought to his attention, which he will seek to address if re-elected, has been the revitalization of Texas Parkway. He said some headway has been made, but it remains a work in progress.

Additionally, he said financial responsibility will be crucial in toeing the line between a desire to bring in new businesses while staying true to Missouri City’s roots.

“There’s always a desire to utilize some of the areas for commercial development, but it needs to be done where it makes sense,” he said. “That commercial revenue brings more jobs and brings more traffic into the city, so we just need to be fiscally responsible.”

To do so while helping Texas Parkway, Pearson said, requires utilizing existing resources such as the district’s TIRZ board and building relationships and partnerships with the community and the owners of those businesses through avenues such as new forms of marketing.

“We need to think outside the box to use the resources we haven’t considered before,” he said. “I’m committed to serving the community, and I have exhibited over time my commitment to doing so. I would like to continue serving on council to finish what I’ve already started and see others come to fruition in the future.

Cheryl Sterling

Sterling, a retired educator, is running for public office for the first time. She has lived in Missouri City for 26 years and worked in the city in the 1970s, giving her background knowledge she can bring to the

council.

“I think we’ve lagged behind a little bit with retail stores, and I’d like to be a driving force in making sure Missouri City gets the fair share of economic growth that’s happening,” she said. “I think I can make a difference in the community and bring those resources to the community.”

Sterling would like to bring a town center similar to that of Sugar Land’s within Missouri City’s city limits.

“I think there’s a lot more land that we can capitalize on,” she said. “I don’t think we have been able to keep up with economic growth that we can actually capitalize on, and I can bring that for the city.”

DISTRICT B

Jeffrey Boney (incumbent)

Boney, a 20-year Missouri City resident who lives in Quail Valley, has served as District B’s representative since November 2017.

“I learned from my parents early on about serving others,” he said. “I looked at the trajectory of council and the makeup of our city at the time and said, ‘If not me, than who?’”

Through nearly two years on the job, Boney is not looking back.

“I’m a vocal individual who fights for others and has always done so. I felt that it was important to step up and serve,” he said. “…I feel there’s a lot of things right on the horizon for us that I want to see to fruition.”

One such concern he’d like to address would be the reality of homestead exemptions for the residents of Missouri City.

“The citizens deserve to have that information discussed and actually bring that before them as a council with our discussion points and concerns,” he said, noting the 3.5 percent tax cap recently signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott. “I want to be part of the discussion to see if that makes sense to allow that to be provided to our residents. “

In that vein, Boney said there remains work to be done.

“I want to see these things come to fruition, and we’ve got to make that a reality,” he said. “We don’t want to lose ground in any way.”

JaPaula Kemp

Kemp, who has lived in Missouri City since 2006, is taking another run at public office in District B after falling to then-incumbent Don Smith in 2015.

“I advocate for people daily in court, and I would like to serve on council advocating for the citizens of District B,” she said.

Kemp, a practicing attorney for more than 15 years, would focus on transparency in government, safety within District B communities, fiscal responsibility and intuitive planning and development.

“I believe that any governing body or elected official owes a duty to their citizens and respective constituents to be transparent in government,” she said. “Our residents should be safe in their community and they should be assured that we are being fiscally responsible. Residents in my district should also be assured that there is equality in planning and development. I vow to lead with integrity and work zealously on council to improve the quality of life for Missouri City residents.”

DISTRICT C

Maroulis was first elected in March 2015.

Maroulis’ goal is continue to be an advocate for citizens, putting an emphasis on supporting the police and fire departments in efforts to maintain public safety while focusing on economic prosperity.

“I have had the honor of partnering with local business owners and have fostered a strong partnership,” he said in a news release announcing his re-election bid. “District C has had significant growth and collaborating with business owners makes for a stronger community and economic prosperity.”

DISTRICT D

Emery was first elected in May 2011.

According to his campaign website, Emery will push a platform focusing on public safety initiatives, such as the building of Fire Station 6; maintaining the scope of services provided by the Quail Valley Golf Course and City Centre while stressing its importance on home values in Quail Valley; and continuing the city’s economic development to attract businesses.

“Missouri City needs an experienced and dedicated council member to address the critical ongoing issues of mobility, drainage and infrastructure demands,” his website says.