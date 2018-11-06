Missouri City Council seeking citizen nominations for District A vacancy

In accordance with Section 3.06 of the Charter of the City of Missouri City, the District A Council position is vacant effective today (Tuesday, Nov. 6) as the current representative, Mayor Pro Tem Yolanda Ford, is a candidate in the 2018 mayoral race with Mayor Allen Owen, who is also on the ballot.

The Charter specifically states:

“If a member of the city council shall become a candidate for election to the office of mayor or for any place on the city council other than the specific office or place the person is then holding, such announcement of candidacy shall constitute an automatic resignation of the office then held to be effective as of the date of the election to which such candidacy relates, unless such member of the city council resigns earlier in accordance with state law.”

The MCTX Charter also mandates that City Council fill the District A vacancy by majority vote within 30 days following the Election—by Thursday, Dec. 6. The individual who Council appoints to serve in the position will serve until the next regular City election in November, 2019.

In keeping with City’s ongoing commitment to citizen engagement, Councilmembers are seeking candidate nominations from residents to fill the District A vacancy. Nominations are being accepted until Friday, Nov. 9 at midnight and nominees must:

Be a United States citizen;

Be a resident of the State of Texas for a minimum of one year;

Be a Missouri City resident of District A for the six months immediately preceding that person’s election/appointment to fill such office;

Be a minimum of 18 years of age;

Have no felony convictions; and

Be a registered voter

Citizens can nominate an individual in the following ways:

Submit a nomination via this City website link: https://bit.ly/2DpPK01

Submit a nomination by downloading this form: https://bit.ly/2APt7jp, completing it and emailing it, along with a resume, to: City Secretary Maria Jackson, jackson@missouricitytx.gov

Submit a nomination in-person by visiting City Hall Lobby, 1522 Texas Pkwy.; ask to speak with the City Secretary’s Office

Submit a nomination by emailing or calling HOA Liaison Kelly Matte, matte@missouricitytx.gov, 281.403.8500; or

Submit a “nomination” by emailing or calling City Secretary Maria Jackson, jackson@missouricitytx.gov, 281.403.8500.

The following “Show Me City” subdivisions comprise City Council District A: Bermuda Dunes Villas, Colony Crossing, Craven Village, Crestmont Place, Fondren Park, Fonmeadow, Garden Park Village, Glen Park, Hunters Glen I&II, Hunters Green, Hunters Park, Hunters Point Estates, Lexington Place, Parkway Trails, Quail Green West, Quail Green West #2, Quail Valley North, Quail Village Town Houses I, and Quail Village Town Houses II.

City Council Members will begin interviewing selected candidates on Monday, Nov. 19. Once a candidate is appointed, the person will serve for the remaining term of the seat — until November 2019, when City Council district elections will again take place.