Missouri City Councilman Emery elected 2018 H-GAC chair

The Houston-Galveston Area Council announced that Councilman Floyd Emery of Missouri City has been elected Board Chair for 2018.

He has served on the H-GAC Board of Directors representing Missouri City since 2014. Also elected as 2018 H-GAC officers are Brazoria County Commissioner Stacy Adams as chair elect and Waller Councilmember Nancy Arnold as vice chair.

The 2018 officers were sworn in at the H-GAC General Assembly Annual Meeting on Friday, March 9. Congressman Pete Olson, TX-22, was the principal speaker at the annual gathering of local elected officials, administrators, civic and service leaders, and business and industry representatives.

H-GAC (www.h-gac.com) is a voluntary association of local governments and local elected officials from the 13-county Gulf Coast Planning Region, which includes an area of 12,500 square miles and nearly 7 million people. H-GAC works to promote efficient and accountable use of local, state, and federal tax dollars; serves as a problem-solving and information forum for local governments; and helps them analyze trends and conditions affecting the region in order to respond to their needs.