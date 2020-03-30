Missouri City councilman hospitalized with COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak in Fort Bend County has hit especially close to home, with a prominent elected official in the area contracting the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Missouri City District B council member Jeffrey Boney announced that he is in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

“After experiencing several symptoms during the month of March, I recently got tested for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the results came back positive on Friday,” Boney wrote. “I am currently in ICU, working with some of the top infectious disease doctors, and they are working diligently to ensure I get completely healed and back home to my family.”

Boney encouraged residents to take heed of warnings issued by local officials, including Fort Bend County Judge KP George, who last week issued a stay-at-home order for the county. Residents must stay home except for essential reasons such as to obtain groceries, household items and healthcare, while only businesses deemed essential are allowed to operate during the order, which is in effect through April 3.

“I am in great spirits and I plan to overcome this temporary challenge,” Boney said. “…I am here and I am fighting and I will get through this with the support of my family and friends. God bless you and see you soon.”

Residents around the county showed their support for Boney following his announcement.

“Be healed and get back to the neighborhood… we need your energy,” Kala Shekinah wrote on Facebook.

Added Sabrina General in another Facebook comment: “We need you, representing and being a voice for the people in our city, and most importantly as our friend.”

Fellow elected officials around the area also spoke in support of Boney.

“(As) a long time community leader, a member of my transition team, and advocate for Missouri City residents, I am wishing him a full and speedy recovery,” George said.